Eight dogs die in Naples house fire

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies are working to determine what caused a house in Naples to catch fire on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said no one was home when the fire took place but eight dogs perished in the fire.

According to deputies, the house, located on Lanning Road, is a total loss.

Deputies said the homeowner’s daughter, who lives next door, noticed the fire while returning home from work.

No people were injured in the fire.

Crews from the Naples Fire Department, Atlanta Fire Department, and Richmond Fire Department responded to the fire.