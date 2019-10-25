Educator conference focuses on vape use

ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — More than 2,000 educators gathered this morning at the New York State School Boards Association’s 100th Annual Convention and Education Expo.

The’s a three day conference at the Rochester Riverside Hotel and features more than 100 educational sessions. and workshops.

Some topics of discussion include childhood trauma in the classroom, crisis response protocol and vaping and marijuana use.

One educator said the goal is to encourage users to get help and the information is available in schools.

“Please get help. There are so many places, providers in the community,” Jennifer Faringer, of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence said.

“We want to see people get treatment. We want to see families and youth getting the messages in schools, in communities. We don’t want to create the next generation of addicts with e-cigs or marijuana.”