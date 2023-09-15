ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders came together for an Educational Event Friday afternoon. The first in a series of discussions amongst URMC faculty, staff, students and community partners.

Organizers say the goal is to share community-based initiatives, improve access to care and tackle health challenges.

Friday’s event featured Dr. Michael Mendoza. The commissioner of public health in Monroe County and a professor at URMC. The theme of the talk was “learning from the past and preparing for the future.”

“We are now mapping all of the overdoses where they occur and all those little green plus signs there are all of our Narcan boxes,” Dr. Mendoza said. “It’s very reassuring that calls to our hotline have increased because we’re hearing from people who want that box refilled.”

The discussion covered a variety of topics from the Opioid crisis to asylum seekers.

Anyone who would like to attend one of these sessions — the next one will be held on September 29, and will focus on American health and care and its afflictions.”

Pre-registration is required, and information can be found here.