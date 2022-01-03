ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students attending Young Women’s College Prep Charter School will learn over Zoom throughout Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and a shortage of sub teachers.

District officials announced that students are expected to follow the normal bell schedule remotely starting Monday. The shift to online learning is expected to end at the end of the week on Friday, January 7.

The notice does not outline the number of staff members impacted by the increase in coronavirus cases.

Officials ask parents to regularly check the school’s website for more information regarding student expectations and further schedule changes.

