Path to success: MCC, PathStone program helps young adults previously in criminal justice system

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Young adults in Monroe County who had involvement with the criminal justice system are getting a shot at college through a new program with PathStone and Monroe Community College.

Emily Sorenson is the director of training and employment services at PathStone. She said everyone deserves a second chance and that’s what she wants to give young adults through the Young Adult Reentry Partnership program.

“We’re not expecting people to come in here and say, ‘here’s my five year plan, can you help me get it?’ We’re expecting people to come in and say, ‘I don’t know what I want to do, but I want to do something, can you help me get there,'” Sorenson said.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. 18-24 year olds living in Monroe County who had some type of criminal justice involvement in the past are eligible. Participants can choose to pursue a degree at MCC or a shorter higher skills training lasting 12-15 weeks. PathStone also helps place them in a job afterwards.

“We’re kind of assuming that we’re going to see some of our participants that are already at MCC find a new love for education and say, ‘I was only planning on doing this 15 week program but i want to continue.'”

Julia Lenkoane-Miller is the director of special programs at PathStone. She said many colleges don’t allow people with a criminal record to attend and this program is specifically for them.

“It will help participants to enter into something they proud of and obtain something to show instead of always showing judicial paperwork or talking about their records, they’ll say, ‘I got college credits and I got a job,’ and from here it’s a turnaround. We all need just that one person to help us out and pull us out of that rubble,” said Lenkoane-Miller.

The program will serve 120 young adults in the community and enrollment is now open. Anyone interested can call PathStone at 585-576-5041.

Current students at MCC who are eligible are also able to apply. Participants will go through the financial aid office at MCC and the program may be able to help cover some of the additional costs depending on the participant’s situation.

The program will also serve 120 additional people in Erie County in partnership with Erie Community College.