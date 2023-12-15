ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of the year — high school seniors are thinking about their post-graduation plans.

World of Inquiry is making sure their seniors are heading in the right direction, starting with the college march to City Hall. The idea behind the college march is to encourage students to have post-graduation plans.

“This event means a lot to me because, one, I’m an early graduate and I work hard, and I feel like this is a celebration. To let people know I’ve made it,” said Audrea Searles, a senior at World of Inquiry.

The event is not only going to help seniors look forward to graduation, but also inspire younger students to follow in the seniors’ footsteps.

“Over the past years, I would always see the other seniors and I was like super excited to be a senior and be able to go on the Senior March, just like all the grads before me,” said Amina Abukar, another senior at World of Inquiry.

The event is for students to declare their intentions for the future, but it is also a time for them to show gratitude to the people who guided them through their academic and personal journey.

Some students even get emotional when sharing their stories. The event is meant to help students plan for a brighter future.

“I always want to foster a college-going culture because we do know that a college education is one of the best gateways to a bright future and I’m going to uplift that in everything I do,” said Demario Strickland, the deputy superintendent of teaching and learning.

From here, students will be able to research, apply to college, and use what they learned at World of Inquiry to look toward the future.