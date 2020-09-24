Wheatland-Chili schools dismiss early Thursday due to water main break

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District were sent home early Thursday due to a water main break.

Superintendent Lynda Quick said a water main break in the Scottsville area caused school buildings to lose water service.

High school and middle school students were dismissed at 9:30 am. and elementary school students are to be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., Quick said in a notice to parents and families.

Quick said there is no estimate for repair time as of Thursday morning.

“We know this is an inconvenience. We hope that the water issue is resolved promptly. We will provide an additional update once available,” Quick said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.