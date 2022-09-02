ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The White Coat Ceremony was held on Friday, honoring first-year students of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher University.

Dr. Christine Birnie, the Dean of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy, welcomed the students alongside assistant professor Dr. Diane Rudy through a recital of the Oath of a Pharmacist.

Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student’s future in the pharmacy field.

“Our profession has come a long way, in a relatively short time, and we still have farther to go and how do we get there? You and you – my colleagues – that journey begins today,” one speaker said. “You will help shape the pharmacy practice of the future. You will continue advocating for our profession and our patients.”

Per the name of the ceremony, the students also received their white coats.