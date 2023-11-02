ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person from Wisconsin is in custody after an investigation into a threat made to a school district in Steuben County. The threat caused the district to cancel classes in all of its schools.

The Wayland-Cohocton School District posted on its website late Wednesday evening that a threat was made against the district, later clarifying that the threat was made via social media.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said a picture was reported to them with what appeared to be a firearm, and a caption that read “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

While the district worked with law enforcement to investigate the threat, this led to the district announcing the cancellation to all classes, including BOCES programs.

Deputies said they have confirmed the message originated in Wisconsin, with a similar sharing and response within the Wayland-Cohocton School District. They added the originator of the message is currently in police custody in Wisconsin. Due to the age of the person who originated the message, deputies will not be providing the name.

Investigators said at this time, there appears to be no direct association between the person who originated the message, and anyone in the Wayland-Cohocton School District outside of social media. Deputies said no direct threat was made, nor any overt attempt at violence conducted.

The full statements from the Wayland Cohocton School District can be found below. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story:

First Update (November 1, 2023)

“Wayland-Cohocton School District is aware of the threat that has been made to the district and is working with local law enforcement regarding the situation. We will continue to update you as we have more information available. Thank you.“

Second Update (November 2, 2023)

“Late last night, Wednesday, November 1st, the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District received notification of a threat made on social media. The district began working with the local law enforcement to investigate the threat. At this time the district and law enforcement have not been able to resolve the situation. Therefore, we are canceling all classes today on both campuses. This includes students who attend programs at other locations, including BOCES programs. The district and law enforcement will continue the investigation throughout the day, today, Thursday, November 2nd, 2023. We will update families with any new information.“