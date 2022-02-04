Masks still required for schools: ‘It’s not political, it’s a health and safety issue’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Bo Wright, Rush-Henrietta Central School District Superintendent and the current President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, hosted a media briefing Friday morning to discuss COVID-19 and the impact on local schools.

On the issue of the state’s indoor mask mandate, which remains in effect as the measure makes its way through the courts, the superintendent said local school districts are prepared whatever is ultimately decided; masks or no masks.

“The mask mandate will be decided at the state level, so we have to wait and see what happens,” Wright said “Districts are prepared either way.”

Some social media posts have recently called for “No mask Mondays” where students, teachers, and staff are encouraged to not wear masks at school. The superintendent said anyone without a mask, while they are still required to be worn, will be dealt with consistent as how schools have handled similar past situations.

“Schools and school leaders are required to have students mask,” Wright said. “If they refuse, we work with the student. If needed, we speak with the parent. If you get to a point of no cooperation then you have to decide where you go from there. Either isolate the student and provide some work, or in some cases parents have chosen to pick their students up and take them home.

“There were a handful of students who refused to mask, but most families understood the requirement is still the requirement and I expect the same on Monday,” Wright said. “This isn’t a political issue for is. It’s a health and safety issue. As leaders, we are required to implement the guidance that comes from the state and it will be decided at the governor’ office or in the court system.”

The superintendent said schools will play an important role in the discussion of where the COVID “off ramp is” or exist strategy, and how things play out in future phases of the pandemic.

“It has to be a collaborative effort,” Wright said of potentially relaxed COVID restrictions. “Do the county, state, and school officials agree? We haven’t gotten to the point of relaxing measures yet though.

“We have been meeting with the districts and the conversation is centered around what does it look like, from an operational perspective, for our schools when we make this transition to normalcy,'” Wright said. “We are trying to look when is it appropriate to transition into normal, as we work our way into winter. Spring is around the corner and that is providing a great opportunity.”

The superintendent said he wanted to credit county districts for navigating the omicron surge and remaining open for in-person learning.

“The real story here is that schools have been able to remain in session despite major challenges,” Wright said. “Our student attendance was way down and schools were able to pull it together. Districts went above and beyond to make sure our schools stayed open.”

On student attendance issues, the superintendent says the county, and specifically school populations of students, teachers, and staff, are now trending in a better direction.

“Cases in Monroe County are still high, but are trending in the right direction,” Wright said. “Student and staff attendance are going up.”

Given this week’s winter storm, and a number of local districts being off for a snow day, the superintendent was asked about snow days in the modern age when districts and students are readily prepared for remote learning. He said those decisions will be made district by district and in Rush-Henrietta there is an agreement to call for up to two snow days per year.

“Is the era of snow days over?” Wright said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that. The last few years have opened our eyes to the opportunities we have with remote learning. Districts will decide how that plays out in the future, independently. I wouldn’t say that the days of the snow day is over. I think there is a certain nostalgia associated with snow days.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.