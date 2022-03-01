ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday will bring another big change for local school districts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the state’s school mask mandate will be lifted on March 2. Bo Wright, Rush-Henrietta Central School District Superintendent and the current President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, hosted a media briefing Tuesday morning to discuss the mandate lift, COVID-19, the impact on local schools and more.

“I consider this to be the first step to normalcy,” Wright said. “I think this is the right time to transition to that.”

While Wright says now is the time for the change, he acknowledges that others may not feel the same, adding that change has been the only constant for schools during the pandemic.

“I think it’s important to point out that there are some who celebrate this change and there are others who are very nervous about this change,” Wright said. “We are very appreciative for the support, flexibility, and patience of our students, parents, and staff who have to deal with another change to our schools.”

In the weekend announcement, the governor cited declining COVID-19 cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Monday that the county would not be implementing a mandate.

“I have not heard of any districts in Monroe County that plan on maintaining the mask mandate,” Wright said. “I’m going to make the recommendation here in Henrietta that we go mask optional.”

Wright said local superintendents would be meeting with Dr. Mendoza Tuesday to discuss what happens if and when a COVID-19 case occurs in a school setting.

“There will be some adjustments made for isolation and guidance, but there would be guidance coming in from the state in case of another surge,” Wright said. “If that were to happen, most restrictions would come from the state.”

Wright said he expects guidance from the state on handling confirmed COVID cases in school settings to arrive soon, but he said districts will be prepared for whatever happens come Wednesday.

“Although we are yet to see guidance on that from the state, I don’t see any obstacles standing in the way for districts or parents,” he said.

According to Wright, the masking rules that schools are subject to are extended to school buses, as in school bus riders will not be required to wear masks, while folks utilizing other forms of public transportation are still required to wear masks, per an existing state mandate.

Gov. Hochul said masks will still be required in certain settings, including:

Buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway stations, airplanes and airports

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

“School districts have ample supply of high quality masks,” Wright said. “We’re able to provide those at request. If you have a medically-fitted mask, even if the person next to you isn’t wearing a mask, you will be protected. It’s important to remember that just because the mandate is lifted, folks still have the choice to mask up.”

Wright added that with spring and warmer weather around the corner, there will be opportunities to open windows in classrooms and on buses to improve ventilation and airflow.

