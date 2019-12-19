Vote expected on proposed RCSD layoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester School Board will vote on proposed cuts within the city school district on Thursday.

More than 150 teachers are on the chopping block, in an effort to close a multi-million dollar budget gap.

More protests are expected today, supporting teachers and staff within the Rochester City School District as a school board vote looms over them.

More: RCSD students continue protesting against district’s proposed teacher cuts

On Thursday morning, the Rochester Chapter of the Puerto Rican Independence Party will join forces in solidarity to protest against the proposed cuts.

The Rochester Chapter of the #PuertoRican Independence Party here protesting the RCSD budget cuts. pic.twitter.com/9wV4TKLDRA — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 19, 2019

Superintendent Terry Dade and the President of the Rochester Teacher’s Union Adam Urbanski have been talking to determine if there could be any concessions to east the massive lay offs.

Dade said its highly unlikely.

More: Bernie Sanders says he’s ‘proud to stand with RCSD students fighting layoffs’

The vote is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Rochester City School District Headquarters.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.

More: How RCSD got here: Timeline of events in district’s budget crisis