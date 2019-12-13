Victor Schools name new superintendent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor Central School District has named its new superintendent — Dr. Tim Terranova.

Terranova is currently serving at the deputy superintendent for the West Irondequoit Central School District.

He has been with Irondequoit for 27 years, and served as deputy superintendent for the past 5 years.

“I look forward to meeting the students, staff and community members in the next few weeks to learn even more about what makes Victor such a special place. I couldn’t be happier to join the Victor family,” Terranova said in a statement.

Terranova will replace Interim Superintendent Dennis Ford who took over in July of 2019 after Dr. Dawn Santigo-Marullo retired.

His new position is scheduled to start February 13.