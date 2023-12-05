ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for students at Vertus High School to get to work!

The school unveiled on Tuesday a new weight room, which was made possible by a $75 thousand donation by Dick’s House of Sports.

The weight room has a lot more room than the old weight room, as students and staff explained how one small change can lead to a big difference.

We’re following the model of ‘if you can build through sports, it builds that community pride,” said Vertus’s community relations coordinator Joseph Carter. “It starts with the weight room, it starts with what you don’t see on the court. So these young men are coming to the gym at 6:00 in the morning. You’re going to see the results in the long run.”

One member of the team told News 8 that this will help compete with some of the bigger schools in the area, contributing again to that pride.