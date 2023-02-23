NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Those interested in running for their local school boards this spring will soon have the opportunity to learn more about what it takes.

Through Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, the Four County School Boards Association is hosting a free, virtual seminar next Saturday. It’s open to anyone interested in running to become a school board member in Wayne, Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties.

Organizers say the goal is to better inform residents about what the position involves. They also say there’s now a greater need for these positions.

“It’s become a bit more challenging to find good people to run for the school board. People are busy with their daily lives. It is a big responsibility. They have to juggle all those balls in the air, and to do that well, you have to really know what you’re getting into. We really want to give them a good feeling of what that entails,” said Stephen Miskell, executive director of the Four County School Boards Association.

The virtual seminar will be offered next Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so through the Four County School Boards Association website.