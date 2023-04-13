ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While it’s still the middle of spring, it’s time to get a jump start on what high school students can take advantage of this summer to get a taste of life after graduation.

The University of Rochester is offering diverse pre-college summer programs.

These are for high school students who are eager to experience life on campus.

The programs are taught by professors and other local experts. Some are half-day and others are full-day and can run one to three weeks.

“Our application for this summer closes May 1 so we’re creeping towards that,” Tom Paradise, Program Manager for Pre-College Programs at U of R explained. “All the programs we offer during the summer kind of mirror what you can do as an undergrad at U of R so we’ve got engineering, medicine, business, social sciences, you name it we’ve got something for you.”

“These students really benefit from real classes with real professors, and they make real friends,” Dean of Admissions Rob Alexander told News 8. “That opportunity preparing them for what college life is going to be like is tremendous.”