ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced it is expanding its English Language Program to better serve the needs of local refugees and immigrants.

The expansion, according to UR, was made possible by a grant awarded to the Warner School of Education and Human Development at the university.

The goal is to provide low-income immigrants and refugees with the proper skills for career advancement by providing onsite English learning at the participants’ workplaces and online tutoring.

Associate Professor Hairong Shang-Butler is leading the program and said that there are other additions that should smooth out the learning process for students.

“Just some people who can speak our participants’ home languages who had experience living in the country or come from the country so they can be our ambassadors who can kind of help us with recruitment,” Shang-Butler said. “Also going to help us understand what’s going on in their life because we want to create a program that’s really based on their needs.”

UR says this expansion will build on a pilot program at Warner’s school provided in partnership with the Refugee Resettlement Services that taught 16 Afghan refugees earlier this year.