Universities working to accommodate out-of-state students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local colleges are working to accommodate students who are coming from out of state.

The University of Rochester is giving students three options:

Wait for New York to remove their home state from the list

Arrive August 1 and quarantine on campus

Quarantine independetly

SUNY Brockport’s Dave Mihalyov said the school has about 50 students living on campus from states on the advisory list. The college is giving the students the choice of quarantining on campus or elsewhere in the state.

“We’re just trying to communicate as much as we can. We don’t want there to be any surprises for when they get here, what they are going to be experiencing. We just want to be honest and upfront and make it easy as possible for them to come to SUNY Brockport and be successful,” Mihalyov said. “We hope they still come. All we can do is let them know what’s required of them.”

For those driving through a state on the list, quarantine is not necessary if the stay is under 24 hours. U of R students have to let the school know which option they are choosing.