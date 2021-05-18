Twelve Corners Middle School in top 32 for National Science Bowl

WASHINGTON (WTEN) – The field of middle school finalists in the Department of Energy National Science Bowl was narrowed in a virtual competition. One Rochester area school, Twelve Corners Middle School, made the list of the top 32 teams.
The top four teams will receive $2,000, the top 16 teams will take home $1,500, and the top 32 teams will receive $750 for their schools’ science departments. Every other team will be awarded $500 for winning their regional competition and advancing to the national Finals.
Altogether, over 5,500 high school students and nearly 3,000 middle school students participated in this year’s regional competitions. DOE created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields.
Full list of top 32 middle school teams:
- Abraham Lincoln Middle School, Gainesville, Fla.
- Ames Middle School, Ames, Iowa
- Basis San Antonio Shavano Campus (Middle School), San Antonio, Texas
- Bednarcik Junior High School, Aurora, Ill.
- Canyon Vista Middle School, Austin, Texas
- Carmel Valley Middle School, San Diego, Calif.
- Crestview Middle School, Ellisville, Mo.
- Davis Drive Middle School, Cary, N.C.
- Great Neck South Middle School, Great Neck, N.Y.
- Harvard Westlake Middle School, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Hopkins School (Middle School), New Haven, Conn.
- Jonas Clarke Middle School, Lexington, Mass.
- Lincoln Middle School, Pullman, Wash.
- Los Alamos Middle School, Los Alamos, N.M.
- Marilyn Moore Middle School, Lincoln, Neb.
- Miller Middle School, San Jose, Calif.
- North Allegheny Cyber Academy (Middle School), Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Odle Middle School, Bellevue, Wash.
- Pleasant Ridge Middle School, Overland Park, Kan.
- Princeton Charter School (Middle School), Princeton, N.J.
- Robert Frost Middle School, Rockville, Md.
- Rocky Run Middle School, Chantilly, Va.
- Sequoyah Middle School, Edmond, Okla.
- Stallings Island Middle School, Martinez, Ga.
- Suncrest Middle School, Morgantown, W.Va.
- Sycamore Middle School, Indianapolis, Ind.
- The Davidson Academy of Nevada (Middle School), Reno, Nev.
- Twelve Corners Middle School, Rochester, N.Y
- Van Antwerp Middle School, Schenectady, N.Y.
- Wayzata Central Middle School, Plymouth, Minn.
- Winston Churchill Middle School, Carmichael, Calif.
- Wisconsin Hills Middle School, Brookfield, Wis.