1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Town hall answers questions on uncertain future for students

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For young people in the area, the prospective of getting back to school this year is getting less and less likely and the effects of staying home are deepening.

The changes could be in the form of lost classroom time, a canceled internship, or the cancellation of a prom or graduation celebration.

The City of Rochester brought together a panel of experts to help answer questions for young people feeling uncertain about times during the pandemic.

The virtual town hall included experts in medicine, psychology and education to answer questions from students about the virus. The most obvious first impact is education. Schools are closed and virtual learning is obviously not the same as being in the classroom.

Officials assured the students they won’t have to repeat a grade because of the virus. One of the most important topics of discussion was maintaining mental health, self care and support. One expert said even with the all-too-important social aspect of school removed, it helps to intentionally reach out and make contact with friends.

“There really is no standard way to do this or deal with this. But I think the concern is a legitimate one to raise, is being separated from others so long that it has a long term effect. But the way to address it, is to be physically distanced, but not emotionally or even socially distanced, still find ways to connect with friends, with peers.”

As far as education goes, another important detail that was reiterated is that June regents exams are canceled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss