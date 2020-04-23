Town hall answers questions on uncertain future for students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For young people in the area, the prospective of getting back to school this year is getting less and less likely and the effects of staying home are deepening.

The changes could be in the form of lost classroom time, a canceled internship, or the cancellation of a prom or graduation celebration.

The City of Rochester brought together a panel of experts to help answer questions for young people feeling uncertain about times during the pandemic.

The virtual town hall included experts in medicine, psychology and education to answer questions from students about the virus. The most obvious first impact is education. Schools are closed and virtual learning is obviously not the same as being in the classroom.

Officials assured the students they won’t have to repeat a grade because of the virus. One of the most important topics of discussion was maintaining mental health, self care and support. One expert said even with the all-too-important social aspect of school removed, it helps to intentionally reach out and make contact with friends.

“There really is no standard way to do this or deal with this. But I think the concern is a legitimate one to raise, is being separated from others so long that it has a long term effect. But the way to address it, is to be physically distanced, but not emotionally or even socially distanced, still find ways to connect with friends, with peers.”

As far as education goes, another important detail that was reiterated is that June regents exams are canceled.