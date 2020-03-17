Tips for parents now homeschooling

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The closure of schools in response to the Covid-19 outbreak is presenting a giant challenge as many parents are turning to local online resources looking for ways to fill their kids’ minds and bellies throughout the workweek.

Bryan Wratni’s step-daughter is out of school, forcing his wife to make hard decisions.

“Their out of school now and she’s having to pay for daycare for one of them all week when they’d normally be in school,” said Bryan Wratni.

For parents who have no other choice but to stay home with the kids, keeping education and activity in the mix presents challenges.

“Hopefully reading, but I’m sure they’re just on their phones,” said Jackie Paylor, a parent of a 13 and 17 yr old.

Kids Out and About for years has been telling parents about fun things happening around our community, this week though it’s serving as something more for parents scrambling to take care of children home from school.

The sight as seen more traffic on their website as parents rush to find ideas. Founder Debra Ross says one of the most popular articles is titled ‘Surprise, you’re homeschooling’.

“A lot of them are freaking out, buying curriculum online and making sure their kids don’t miss out and I want to tell them relax,” said Debra Ross, publisher of Kids out and about.com

For high schoolers, this could be a time to take more control of their education. For young children setting a clear schedule can build a sense of normalcy.

“What your kids learn is not as important as the fact that you develop some sort of routine, let them know that it’s their job is to learn, just like it’s your job is to keep up with whatever you can with your own job. We’re all in this together,” said Ross.

Some school districts are even getting involved, leaders with the Penfield Central School District sent this suggested schedule to keep students on track.

More tips from child education and activities from Kids Out and about can be found here.