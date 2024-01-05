ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last summer, numerous families seeking asylum arrived in Monroe County, including children attending public schools. These students arrive from various countries including Chile, Peru, Haiti, and Venezuela.

News 8 spoke with the Deputy Superintendent at the Rochester City School District, Ruth B. Turner. She tells us, RCSD is in the process of registering and welcoming new students— though she doesn’t have information on how many there are, just yet. She did say that there are currently 114 students with live registration.

“We’re still peeling the layers of trauma from their native country,” said RCSD Deputy Superintendent Turner, “we’re just really focusing on supporting their mental health needs.”

These students and their families, like all RCSD students, have access to social workers and counselors trained to provide mental health support and help navigate the school system. In addition, organizations, like the Ibero-American Action League, have rallied to help.

“We’re supporting them in the best way that we can — providing a lot of social and emotional support. Trying to create a sense of communities and families for them,” she said. “So, they’re doing fairly well.”

Deputy Superintendent Turner says she doesn’t know if or when there will be more incoming students and in the past RCSD has received days notice for incoming families.