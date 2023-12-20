ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With most students just days away from winter break, movies and Christmas parties are just one of the ways schools are getting in the holiday spirit.

At School No. 9 Wednesday, kids got a little something before the big day.

The students walked away with some cool gadgets, board games, coloring books, in large part donated by fundraising organized by Primetime 585.

Also getting in on the fun, athletes from the Honeoye Falls-Lima basketball teams. The athletes handed out the toys to the kids and helped them pick the perfect gift to bring home.

Organizers say it’s a way for suburban athletes to interact with students in the Rochester City School District.

Two athletes said how handing out gifts to the kids makes them feel.

“Most of these kids need these gifts,” Landon Hamond said. “And you know, it feels good that we can come here and give these gifts out to these kids. You never know what they’re going through, and it just feels good that we can come here and do that for them.”

“We have the opportunity to do this occasion, so it’s worth doing,” Chase Perryman said.

Staff within RCSD said seeing these kids receive these gifts is the most rewarding part.

“We want to make sure that we are selecting students in the 14605,” School No. 9 Community Site Coordinator Michelle Francisco said. “And selecting students who also have demonstrated progress, growth. So, it’s a little bit of a mixture as well. To make sure they have, again, something to open for Christmas.”

The celebration is not over yet, Primetime 585 will be visiting other RCSD schools the rest of the week to give out even more gifts.