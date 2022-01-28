The Strong Museum unveils preschool expansion for Rochester students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong Museum of Play hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday to unveil its new Woodbury School space. It includes all-new classrooms — some with windows for the first time — a literacy studio, and an art studio. The expansion also make room for 50 more students. Parents can apply and learn more here.

CEO and president of The Strong, Steve Dubnik, said the expansion will allow the school to help more local families in need, and make the program more accessible.

“With the museum expanding as part of the larger Neighborhood of Play project, we were able to look at the current building and make renovations to grow some of our most mission-critical programs like Woodbury School,” said Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong Museum of Play. “One of the most important components of a Reggio Emilia-inspired program is the classroom environment itself.”

Dubnik said that this new project is heavily focused on play-based learning; as both the kids will have access to play in the school and the museum. According to him, and will his will improve long-term outcomes and inspire kids to love learning at an early age.

The press conference also served as a welcoming for their new Tyana Velazquez-Smith, the museum’s assistant vice president for education.

“The added capacity at Woodbury School allows us to better serve the needs of our community and scale scholarship offerings for families who qualify for financial aid,” she said. “We know that the absolute best way for children to learn is through play — and now we have the ideal environment to maximize the style of playful learning Woodbury School has always excelled at.”

Parents will have a chance to see the space for themselves Wednesday February 2nd, as The Strong is hosting an open house from 4pm-6pm.