Teachers Union President to RCSD: Don’t reopen with in-person learning

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The school plans for reopening the Rochester City School District include a hybrid plan, one that would see some students in school part of the week, and at home online for the rest of the week, while other grades would be online only.

In a letter to teachers Tuesday, Union President Adam Urbanski says that plan is a no-go for him, and doesn’t want a student to step foot into a classroom in September until the arrangement improves.

Urbanski calls the RCSD’s hybrid school model for reopening, “aspirational, vague, unworkable, unrealistic and problematic”. He says it raises unanswered questions and includes contradictions and departures from regulations and obligations. He says with the district’s plan, they cannot, and will not, keep students and educators safe. He is asking the district to postpone any face to face learning until at least November, and keeping school fully online.

Urbanski says in a meeting Tuesday morning with Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, she indicated their reopening plan was not yet firm, and is waiting for further guidance from Albany.

Urbanski opposes the plan in part due to insufficient ventilation. He says a large amount windows in buildings are shut permanently, and that would mean breathing in recirculated air.

“It would make more sense to postpone any at school in-person instruction until we can look a family in the face and say to them ‘your child will be safe’. Nobody can truthfully ensure parents right now that their children will be safe. This is not ready for prime time. We should do it right, rather than right away. There’s nothing sacred about September. There’s something sacred about life,” says Urbanski.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, the public weighed in on Covid and reopening. Cathy Smith, a former RCSD teacher is asking, like Urbanski, for greater clarity on the reopening plans for the sake of the community.

“The plans are far from being parent or public friendly,” says Smith adding, “I am hopeful the buses will be empty on opening day.”

Urbanski feels teachers overwhelming support his letter Tuesday calling for a delay in physical learning. But, he says everyone is still waiting on the final decision from Governor Cuomo on schools reopening in-state. That decision is expected this week.

Full Letter from Adam Urbanski to Teachers: