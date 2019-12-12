Syracuse recruiting RCSD teachers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Syracuse is offering potential work for the 150 Rochester city teachers who were told their jobs are in jeopardy.

The Syracuse City School District had said it’s making improvements and it needs teachers to fill the void.

Syracuse City schools want to hire teachers losing jobs in Rochester ⁦@SyracuseSchools⁩ https://t.co/vaslKjNCFL pic.twitter.com/TimHeQWsAI — Christopher Miller (@drchrismiller2) December 10, 2019

Principals from a handful of Syracuse schools will head to Rochester next week.

They’ll interview teachers impacted by potential layoffs, and in some cases, make job offers on the spot.

The Syracuse City School District expects 20 teacher openings by next semester and 100 by next school year.

More: