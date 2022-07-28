ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The State University of New York Broad of Trustee announced Thursday that they ave approved $133 million in state funding. They say this direct funding will ” SUNY students, bolster enrollment at SUNY institutions, and support college completion rates.” Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul says that of that total, $53 million will be used to hire faculty across the SUNY system.

Also announced today: an automatic application fee waiver program. It will apply to students who are in high schools that have more than 75% of their population eligible for free or reduced lunches.

Finally, the Board says they voted to keep campus tuition rates, and “board-based” fees flat at 2021-2022 levels.

“SUNY has provided life-changing educational opportunities for countless of students and we must continue to provide the resources needed for the next generation of students seeking a world -class education,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “With today’s approval by the SUNY Board of Trustees, we have delivered on the commitment made in the budget to revitalize the SUNY system, hire additional faculty, increase diversity among the student body, and expand the reach of our campuses to attract and retain students.”