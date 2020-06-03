Live Now
SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson to resign, to become next president of Ohio State University

Education

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — State University of New York officials say Chancellor Kristina Johnson is resigning to become the next president of Ohio State University.

Johnson will begin her position at OSU as of September 1.

“Dr. Johnson has led SUNY with a deep commitment to providing access and opportunity, while ensuring a premier high-quality education for all our students and propelling our university system to new national heights and recognition,” said SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch in a press release. “We join all New Yorkers in thanking Dr. Johnson for her service and her tireless commitment to issues of equity and excellence, and we wish her the very best on her new opportunity as president of Ohio State University.”

“Leading SUNY has been an honor, and throughout my term I have been energized by the students, our esteemed faculty, and the brilliant leaders I have come to know and value,” said Johnson in a press release. “New York State has been welcoming to me and my wife Veronica Meinhard, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to build on SUNY’s strength as a diverse and inclusive higher education system.”

Officials say Johnson will continue her duties as SUNY Chancellor to help prepare campuses for fall semester until an interim leadership structure is appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

