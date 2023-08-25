ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s back to school for incoming college kids, and for the first time in nearly 50 years, SUNY Brockport is welcoming their largest class.

SUNY Brockport is welcoming more than 2,000 new students to campus this year. Following the pandemic, the number is a big step up.

Friday kicks off SUNY Brockport’s “Welcome Week” where students move into their dorms on campus. The college is welcoming 1,300 first year students and almost 800 transfer students.

That’s a 20% increase for both first year and transfer students since last year. It’s also the biggest first-year class they’ve had since 1976.

During and immediately following the pandemic, enrollment for college dropped. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, undergraduate enrollment fell by 2.5% just for fall 2022. Research also shows affordability is the number one reason for the decline.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Sara Kelly says they’ve been focusing on affordability which has helped increase their first year and transfer students class size.

“Three out of four of our students receive scholarships and again that’s something we have strategically invested in, knowing that affordability is really important to families,” Kelly said. “Not only can they find a program that works for them, but they can afford it and they can go on to a career they love.”

First year students Olivia Magin and Ashlee Padilla say having more people on campus this year is generally a positive thing for them too.

“I guess just more opportunities to make friends and everything. So, I guess it’s a good thing, but just a little intimidating just having it be that big,” says Magin.

While this year in particular is exciting for both the school and for the students, it also means a possibility for more growth in the future.

SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson says it wouldn’t be college without the students.

“A campus that is half empty doesn’t feel like a campus. So, to get the students back again makes it feel like an active and thriving student life, have our academic buildings full, we have our sporting events full.”

SUNY Brockport is also expecting more than 550 new graduate students this year, the largest class in 20 years.