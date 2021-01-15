SUNY Brockport to start spring semester on February 8

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport announced it will reopen for the spring semester on February 8.

According to a letter than went out to the school, some classes will be full remote, some classes will be in person.

Residential students will be permitted to return on February 6 and 7 and will be assigned a specific date and time in the upcoming days.

The full letter is below:

Dear Brockport Community:

I hope this email finds you well as we approach the spring 2021 semester. I am pleased to share that last night, SUNY approved our spring semester starting date of February 8. Other elements of our reopening plan are still being reviewed by SUNY, and we expect to be able to communicate further details soon.

Over the last month, we have listened to our students and faculty regarding their experiences of remote learning — particularly related to lab and activity-based classes that don’t easily translate to a virtual environment. Therefore, we proposed and had accepted a revision to our plan, which means that on February 8, we will start our classes face-to-face where they are scheduled to be in that mode. Please note: some classes are still utilizing an A/B or A/B/C scheduling process depending on size, and some classes will be fully remote, as noted in Banner.

We can safely return to face-to-face instruction because of enhanced mitigation strategies that will be in effect prior to and during the spring semester. Residential students will be permitted to return on February 6 and 7 and will be assigned a specific date and time in the upcoming days. Further details will be shared as soon as our full reopening plan is approved by SUNY.

Over the next several days, our IT team, Student Accounts, Financial Aid, and Records and Registration will be making the necessary changes to Banner to align with our approved starting date. These changes will take time to implement, so please be patient if the information in Banner takes a little while to fully line up with the information I’m providing today.

Thank you for your patience, as I know it has taken some time to get this information to you. I will update you again as soon as I am able to regarding other aspects of our reopening plan.

As many of you know, vaccine distribution is underway across the country, and a number of individuals in our SUNY Brockport community are already eligible to receive the vaccination. I am optimistic that brighter days are ahead, and, in large part due to your talent, hard work and dedication, I’m confident in our ability to have another safe and successful semester.

Kind regards,

President Macpherson