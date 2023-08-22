ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport is set to welcome its largest incoming class in nearly 50 years in just a few days.

More than 2,000 new students, both first-year and transfer, will be welcomed onto campus August 25 as the university kicks off its Welcome Week.

Officials say the incoming class is expected to be Brockport’s largest first-year class since 1976.

SUNY Brockport is also expected to welcome more than 550 new graduate students. The university says this is the largest incoming class of graduate students in the last 20 years.

Classes begin at SUNY Brockport August 28.