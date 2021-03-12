SUNY announces second application week, assisting those affected by COVID-19 apply for fall semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York has launched a second application week to help students apply for the fall semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second SUNY Application Week will be held March 15 through March 19 and will include personal appointments and one-on-one support for applicants.

According to SUNY, this week will particularly assist first generation, low income and underrepresented high school student as the pandemic has led to a “sharp decline in college applications” among these students.

Specifically SUNY shared that compared to the Fall 2020 application rate, the Fall 2021 application rate has decreased 18.5% among Black and Africa American students; 17.9% among Hispanic students; and down 3.2% for white and Asian students.

“As we recognize the one-year anniversary of the official COVID declaration, there is a feeling of hope with each vaccine administered that we will soon see growth and opportunities as our economy rebounds, and for our part at SUNY, we will do everything we can to make sure New Yorkers are equipped with a good education to succeed,” said Chancellor Malatras. “But we must do it with an eye towards achieving equity.”

The second application week will be included in SUNY’s “Big Dreams, Small Step” campaign to address the ongoing college enrollment gap.

“Big Dreams, Small Step” features a digital advertising campaign and automatic applications fee waivers for low-income students. SUNY also announced that it is working with state partners, including nonprofit organizations, school districts, alumni and students, to address this issue.

Chancellor Malatras added, “through ‘Big Dreams, Small Steps’ we are simplifying the process of getting a post-secondary education and directly contacting more students to make sure they are informed and empowered to take this step. College is a possibility, and when we close persistent equity gaps so that more students from economically-disadvantaged communities get an education, then we will have delivered on our mission for New York.”