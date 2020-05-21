1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Summer schools closed for in-class instruction in NYS

Education

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that summer schools will be closed for in-class instruction due to the coronavirus.

It will be distance learning for summer school this year. A big reason for that deals with the rare, COVID-19-related inflammatory illness cases found in children.

“We’re now starting to see that children who test positive for COVID or test positive for COVID antibodies are developing these inflammatory symptoms — inflammation of the blood vessel, inflammation of the heart. But it’s quite serious,” Cuomo said.

So far, the New York State Department of Health is investigating 157 cases. 

The Governor said that child care and meal program services will continue for essential employees.

While he said it’s too soon to make a decision about in-class school instruction for the fall, he said, “[The state] will issue guidelines beginning of June on what schools would need to do to come up with a plan to prepare to open.”

Those plans will need to be sent to the state for approval in July. The Cuomo Administration is also still deciding what to do about summer camps

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss