Summer schools closed for in-class instruction in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that summer schools will be closed for in-class instruction due to the coronavirus.

It will be distance learning for summer school this year. A big reason for that deals with the rare, COVID-19-related inflammatory illness cases found in children.

“We’re now starting to see that children who test positive for COVID or test positive for COVID antibodies are developing these inflammatory symptoms — inflammation of the blood vessel, inflammation of the heart. But it’s quite serious,” Cuomo said.

So far, the New York State Department of Health is investigating 157 cases.

The Governor said that child care and meal program services will continue for essential employees.

While he said it’s too soon to make a decision about in-class school instruction for the fall, he said, “[The state] will issue guidelines beginning of June on what schools would need to do to come up with a plan to prepare to open.”

Those plans will need to be sent to the state for approval in July. The Cuomo Administration is also still deciding what to do about summer camps.