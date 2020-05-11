1  of  76
Students get scholarship with help from group of local ‘fairies’

Education
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local Facebook group is helping make the dreams of high school seniors come true.

The Senior Fairies has over 1,000 members. One of the teens, Darnell Sutton is graduation from Wilson Magnet High School and the Fairies worked with a local law firm to give Sutton a $1,000 scholarship to Morrisville State College where he is expected to attend in the fall.

All he has to do was just write an essay – in just four hours. The topic was how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his life.

Khadija Yawn, who helped organize the group, said they want the students to know the community is here for them. “The biggest thing about this that we want to encourage students is that even through dilemma, even through situations we can’t see, continue to push, continue to strive for excellence and know that we got their backs.”

The Fairies have helped over 120 students so far. Anyone can join and pledge to help. The only requirement is that you live in the Rochester area.

