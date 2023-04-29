ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual tech festival Imagine RIT brought over 30,000 guests to the school’s campus on Saturday.

The free event features more than 350 student creations. One of those projects was the Gamification of NASA balance training. This project was made by students to help astronauts maintain their balance during space flights to prepare them for their return to earth.

Attendees got a glimpse at live glass blowing. The program’s director says events like this really set students up for future success.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our students,” Imagine RIT Director Ann Ileap said. “They really enjoy the chance to showcase what it is that they’ve been learning throughout their years here, or maybe even as a freshman, what they’ve learned their first year and how they’re implementing that knowledge and create solutions and innovate the future.”

Imagine RIT is an annual one-day event. The first was held in 2008.

Displaying the work of more than 2,000 student exhibitors, this was the first-year international students participated in person at the event.