RCSD students protest against teacher layoffs, march out of schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at some schools in the Rochester City School District are protesting on Monday after more than 150 teachers learned they could be out of a job due to budget cuts.

Students across the city of Rochester protest teachers being laid off @RCSDNYS @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ofeySc13GL — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) December 9, 2019

On Friday, RCSD teachers and other employees received a notice of layoffs, warning them that their jobs are in jeopardy.

According to the teacher’s union, the proposed plan called for a lot of jobs to be cut — 152 teachers, 32 non-teaching employees, 22 paraprofessionals and 12 administrators.

DEVELOPING: World of Inquiry students march out of school to the RCSD central offices in protest of the district's teacher layoffs. #ROC pic.twitter.com/yaF2himvW8 — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) December 9, 2019

The district is trying to make up for a $30 million budget shortfall caused by overspending.

RCSD teachers rallied on Thursday ahead of the board meeting. The school board will vote on the entire plan December 19. Walkouts are planned at East High School and Wilson Magnet.

A Change.org petition to halt the midyear cuts has nearly 3,000 signatures as of 9 a.m. Monday.

