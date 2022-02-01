Student at Harley School in Brighton make Rube Goldberg Machines

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at the Harley School are making some simple machines in class today. Fourth graders at the school spent today, and parts of last week, making making Rube Goldberg machines.

Goldberg was a popular comic book artist in the first half of the 1900s, known for depicting complicated gadgets. The cartoons depicted incredibly complication machines doing ordinary everyday tasks, like turning of a light, turning a page or swatting a fly.

Teacher of the “art maker” class, Kima Enerson says that this project combines lessons about physics and simple machines — things like ramps, screws, and levers that create force over time (called “work”) — but other important lessons about communication.

“They learn how actual drawings can become realized that,” she said “And this is sort of how do I get something to perform a function for me, so not just I’m creating something that’s in my mind, but I’m also going to make sure that it it completes the task that I want it to do.”

“We’re doing projects where we’re trying to do a simple task without doing it with our bodies. like we’re using simple machines,” said student in the class Adelyn Stone.

“It’s going hit the dominos, then the dominos are gonna hit the Jenga blocks, and the Jenga blocks are going to hit the blocks of wood, and the block of wood are going to hit the light,” said fellow student Brooklyn Anderson, taking over right from their project partner, describing their project with her “BFF.”

“My absolute favorite part of this is being able to work with my BFF,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty simple, but it takes a long time to set up.”

All objects used in the machines are mostly scrap parts, but contains some freshly bought items like marbles and hot glue. The students are looking to compete the machines by the middle of February for an open house event for their parents.