1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Staying sharp with free online courses

Education
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College Campuses are closed, libraries are shutters and Americans are stuck at home. But now, many are tuning to online courses to prevent coronavirus “brain drain.”

Dahwal Shah runs a site called ClassCentral which he describes as a “trip advisor” for online courses offered by top universities worldwide.

“As soon as the U.S. went into lock down last Sunday, we saw a huge surge in traffic,” Founder of ClassCentral Shah said. The site lists thousands of Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCS. The vast majority are free, like one about the coronairus outbreak itself.

Many courses require hours of online class time and can take a month or longer to compete. But for those looking for a source of meaningful self improvement, the options are endless.

“They’ve really tried to replicate what you would get in a traditional university classroom,” online course student Laurie Pickard said. She found so much value in the free online courses that she built the equivalent of an MBA, for a fraction of the price. It took her three years to finish her coursework and she wrote a book about her experience.

Pickard said even taking one course can make anyone more valuable to a future employer, “I forced myself to take some courses that were harder or that weren’t in an area that I felt naturally comfortable in.”

Free courses aren’t purely academic. Guitar company Fender is offering three months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to hundreds of thousands of people.

Although most of the courses are free, there are fees for students hoping to get a certificate or for some online exams.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss