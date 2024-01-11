ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for a “back-to-basics” approach to how students are taught to read in New York schools.

In her State of the State address, the Governor announced $10- million for training programs to prepare teachers to utilize ‘The Science of Reading’.

The Science of Reading is an evidence-based approach to teaching reading with proven techniques, the governor said. These techniques help students learn to read through the process of phonics. Phonics teaches reading by correlating sounds with letters or groups of letters. This process also includes phonemic awareness, decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension and it has been time-tested and proven to succeed.

According to Hochul, schools have continued to use outdated ways of teaching literacy to children despite the evidence-based success of phonetics.

The current approach to teaching is similar to the “balanced literacy” technique which experts say has oftentimes failed to give students the confidence and ability to read proficiently. After recognizing a need for change, more than 30 states have transitioned to the successful Science of Reading approach which is often referred to as the “back-to-basics” approach.

Hochul seeks to pass legislation that requires the State Education Department to adopt this best practice of teaching reading. All school districts in New York will be required to certify with this curriculum by September 2025.

The New York State United Teachers and the United Federation Teachers have already begun training thousands of teachers in the Science of Reading. The additional funding would support the training of 20,000 additional teachers and elementary school teaching assistants.