St. John Fisher’s Master of Public Health program moves fully online

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — This fall, St. John Fisher College’s Master of Public Health program will move to a fully online format.

Epidemiologist Dr. Heather McGrane Minton, an assistant professor in the Wegmans School of Nursing, is stepping into the role of program director. McGrane Minton believes Fisher’s MPH program will create a pipeline of public health experts who understand and can address population-based health care issues.

“The Centers for Disease Control was upfront in saying that there were not enough public health officials in the workforce to do what needed to be done to address the pandemic,” McGrane Minton said in a statement.

“A larger workforce would have meant more robust ways of handling the pandemic, from more readily available testing early on to more aggressive campaigns on infection prevention.”

More information can be found here or calling the Office of Transfer and Graduate Admissions at (585) 385-8064. Interested students can also attend a virtual Information Session at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 or Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m.