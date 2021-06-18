St. John Fisher’s Master of Public Health program moves fully online

Education

by: WROC Staff, WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Preparations for Bills camp ahead of schedule at St. John Fisher

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — This fall, St. John Fisher College’s Master of Public Health program will move to a fully online format.

Epidemiologist Dr. Heather McGrane Minton, an assistant professor in the Wegmans School of Nursing, is stepping into the role of program director. McGrane Minton believes Fisher’s MPH program will create a pipeline of public health experts who understand and can address population-based health care issues.

“The Centers for Disease Control was upfront in saying that there were not enough public health officials in the workforce to do what needed to be done to address the pandemic,” McGrane Minton said in a statement.

“A larger workforce would have meant more robust ways of handling the pandemic, from more readily available testing early on to more aggressive campaigns on infection prevention.”

More information can be found here or calling the Office of Transfer and Graduate Admissions at (585) 385-8064. Interested students can also attend a virtual Information Session at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 or Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss