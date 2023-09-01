ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pharmacy students at St. John Fisher marked a momentous occasion as they took part in the annual ‘White-Coat Ceremony.’

Members of the Class of 2027 joined together to begin their journey as professionals. Friends, family and alumni were in attendance to watch the students receive their white coats and recite the oath of a pharmacist.

“The students will use those white coats as they go out into different clinical rotations and into pharmacy settings,” Dean of Wegmans School of Pharmacy Christine Birnie said. “They will be wearing that white coat as they do pharmacy practice and prepare, interact with patients and engage with patients at that time and they’ll be wearing the Saint John Fisher Wegmans School of Pharmacy white coats while they do that.”

School officials note the white coat is a universal symbol of health care and their mission to serve the community.