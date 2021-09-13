St. John Fisher College a ‘Best College’ for 11 years in a row

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College is continuing a streak that is already a decade long, placing on the U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” list.

For the eleventh year in a row, the College has placed, this year reaching the rank of 186.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fisher community has risen to the challenges we have faced. Continued inclusion on rankings such as this are proof of our resiliency and ability to deliver exceptional educational experiences to our students,” said Dr. Gerard J. Rooney, president of the College.

Fisher says they were included in the National Universities category, “which assesses undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs.”

