St. John Fisher announces test-optional policy for fall 2021 and 2022 academic years

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – While SAT/ACT scores will no longer be a requirement, students enrolling at St. John Fisher College will have the option to submit their scores with their application.

The college announced its test-optional policy on Thursday for fall 2021 and the 2022 academic years.

“At Fisher, we want to enroll students who are academically qualified but also well-rounded citizens who are involved with their schools and communities. By allowing students to apply through a test-optional process, we will be able to review each student on a more individual level and focus on these other qualifications, affording all students the opportunity to experience the value of a Fisher education,” said Jose Perales, Vice President for Enrollment Management.

The Office of Freshman Admissions also reviews applicants’ grade point average, strength of curriculum, academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, community service participation, written essay, and personal letters of support for admission.