Spencerport schools moving to 4 days per week of in-person instruction for grades K-5 in April

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport Central School District officials announced Friday that kindergarten through fifth grade will transition to four-days per week of in-person instruction.

That is set to take effect Monday April 12, interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel announced.

Kissel says although this impacts students K-5 currently, Monroe County is working with the Finger Lakes regional task force to fully reopen schools for all grade levels before the end of the academic year.

Spencerport, like most districts in the area, have surveyed families to gauge the interest level on fully reopening schools.

For a district to reopen fully, it would have to submit its plan to the New York State Department of Health for approval, similar to the initial reopening process last fall.

To date, the six-foot requirement for distancing has been cited as the hardest hurdle to overcome in reopening schools fully, but Kathy Graupman, President of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council, expressed optimism last week that schools would be able to fully reopen by the end of the academic year.