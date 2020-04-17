SJFC announces tuition freeze during COVID-19 pandemic

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College will have a one-year tuition freeze, confirming that the cost of attendance will remain stable for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

“We made this decision as we make all of our decisions – considering what is best for our students and families and our continued commitment to maintaining the affordability of a Fisher education. We hope that this action will assist our families in a positive way in an otherwise uncertain time,” President of the college Dr. Gerard J. Rooney said in a statement.

For full-time undergrads, this will be saving about $1,500 for those living on campus and $1,200 for commuter students. Graduate student’s tuition will not change.

All classes at the college in the fall semester will be done online and undergraduate courses will be offered at a reduced rate.