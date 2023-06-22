ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Rochester City School District are moving on up as the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close.

Wednesday, School No. 53 held a ‘Moving Up’ ceremony for their sixth graders as they prepare to move forward in their educational journey.

The “future” was the theme of this year’s ceremony. Each student was asked what they wanted to do for a career, and the school staff saw some interesting answers.

“They have goals to be NFL players, nurses, teachers, artists,” School No. 53 Principal Kimberly Harris said. “There’s a gamut of career choices that they’re looking forward to doing and it’s a manifestation as to the greatness that can happen if they really strive after they leave Montessori Academy.”

The ceremony also featured a local history-maker as a keynote speaker — Naimah Muhammad, a Rochester native, and the first person from a historically black college and university to compete at the NCAA level in women’s gymnastics.