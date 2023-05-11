ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six students have just completed the LifePrep@Naz program at Nazareth College and celebrated their achievements today.

These students learned various life skills during their four years at Nazareth to prepare them for their futures. Those graduating today are celebrating their achievements while in the program.

Caroline Hewitt just completed the LifePrep@Naz Program. The program gives students with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to have a full college experience through mentorship. Now reaching the end of her four years, LifePrep@Naz student Caroline Hewitt cherishes the time.

“I love being here with all my friends and all my teachers. They have invested in life with me. They help me a lot with what I’m going through right now,” she says.

Melyssa Mantell-Huson is a special education teacher at Victor Central School District and one of Hewitt’s LifePrep@Naz teachers. She says this experience prepares these students for their next steps, whether it’s a job, internship, or volunteer work.

“They are learning social skills, daily living skills, vocational skills because the whole idea is to give them a college experience,” she says.

Hewitt wants to take it slow as she begins the next chapter of her life. However, with the skills she’s taking from school, she’ll be able to pursue her passion of music as she and her friends have their own band.

Nicole Delbono and Benjamin Raimondi are also students in the LifePrep@Naz program. Ben says he feels the program prepared him for his future career.

“My next chapter is going to be get a job or probably learn how to drive. What I’m trying to do is do more voice acting, like actors acting stuff or be a YouTuber and try to make animation. Trying to get better at my drawing skills or painting to get better at it to make my own characters that I’m working on,” he says.

Nicole says after today’s ceremony she’s feeling confident and proud of herself.

“I had fun with the teachers and hanging out with them. And seeing how they grow because my freshman year was nervous because I’m not, I just came together, and I spread this world to everyone, so I really liked it.”

All six graduating LifePrep@Naz students will walk the stage this Saturday during Nazareth College’s Commencement.