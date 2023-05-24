GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Athena High School has launched a new partnership with a national mental health platform, Counslr, Inc., giving students and staff direct access to support services.

It comes at a time when demand for mental health services remains significantly high nationwide.

Greece Athena is one of just four​ high schools in the U.S. to be using the electronic app.

District leaders rolled out the platform at the start of May, with the initial goal of giving the Greece Athena community immediate, free access to professional counseling services off school grounds.

When Greece Athena High School principal Kelly Flagler was approached by district administration and leaders of Counslr, she says the decision to install it was an easy one.

“For us, we have 1,100 students here from all walks of life. I think being a teenager, in general, is difficult at this current point in history. There’s another layer post-pandemic that has added some additional stress for all of us and, certainly, adolescence,” said Flagler.

With a quick download, students and staff have access to mental health support from licensed professionals in the same way they might find it in-person. That process, for many, remains a strenuous one.

“Many families have shared the waiting lists, the time periods, as well as the stigma that still surrounds mental health which we hope to eliminate here by a simple download. It features the signature of a confidentiality statement, and they’re able to log on whenever they want to,” said Dr. Christine Baker, student services and school improvement director with Greece Central Schools.

The app was developed by Josh Liss, alongside two other co-founders, in late 2019. It has been rolled out to thousands of users across the country. Liss says those who work for the company all share lived experience with mental health in some way, shape or form.

“It was a very exciting problem to be able to solve because we knew that we would have loved this, had we been a student and had access to Counslr at the time. It’s really a lived experience. As we’ve grown, unfortunately the need has also grown. Though, fortunately, we’re in a position to actually make a positive impact,” said Liss.

While cell phones are no longer permitted in Greece schools following a district-wide policy enacted last year, leaders say Counslr is a vital tool that can be used privately on personal time.

“I think Greece is a district that’s really interested in innovation. We tend to find ourselves on the cusp of forward thinking. Really, that’s rooted in our core values on being able to provide what our students need in order to thrive,” said Flagler.

Flagler says the confidentiality component was crucial in deciding to bring the app on-board at Greece Athena. She adds the district hopes to introduce it within other schools in the future.

While Greece CSD is the first school district in our area to use Counslr, the company’s CEO says the goal is to continue to expand elsewhere throughout the region and the country.