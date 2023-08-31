ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For some, the start of senior year of high school is bittersweet. But the seniors at West Irondequoit are making their mark ahead of the school year.

It’s a tradition that started last year where the graduating class gets together before school starts and paints their own parking spot.

School officials let the teens choose whatever they want, as long as it is within school guidelines.

(Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

And the students say it is a great way to get together and express their personality.

“I painted, it’s a mural of one of my favorite music artists, The Avit Brothers,” Heidi Zeller, who’s going into her senior year, said. “A lot of the lyrics in that song, I just thought resonated. It’s called “Head full of heart, road full of promise.” It talks about deciding what to be, and go be it, and we’re all going to have our doubts this year. But pursue and get what you want.”

The students at Irondequoit High School begin classes on Thursday next week.