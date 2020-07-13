Schumer: NYS schools need federal PPE funds to reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The State Education Department will meet with the Board of Regents to present preliminary reopening guidance.

Sen. Chuck Schumer revealed that upstate New York Schools might not be able to reopen due to the overwhelming cost of protective equipment.

“The bottom line here is that the coronavirus brought with it unprecedented health and economic challenges for students, families, educators, and learning institutions across the country—challenges disproportionately felt by students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and more,” Schumer said in a press release. “So, action is needed now to save teaching jobs, preserve millions of child care slots, and ensure every student has access to a safe, quality education.”

Schumer blamed the lack of federal funding for classrooms and is calling for a $175 billion injection of federal money into kindergarten through 12th grade schools across the country.

Schools have been closed since March and its been unclear if or how they will conduct in-person classes. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to make a decision by the first week of August.